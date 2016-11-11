Main Menu

Preparing for disaster

By Gabriella Chikhani on November 11, 2016 in News
Capt. Todd Hartounian and engineer Leo Kilman from the La Verne Fire Department work with their team and volunteers from the La Verne community to handle and treat dummy victims of a simulated bomb blast during the first set of Disaster Management trainings Nov. 3 in Sneaky Park. The team went through triage training, a system of treating wounds according to their degree of urgency. The training helped the team become familiar with the new tools, Battalion Chief Michael Thompson said. / photo by Gabriella Chikhani

