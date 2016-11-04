Runners place at Prado

The men and women’s cross country teams competed in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship meet on Saturday at Prado Regional Park.

Six of La Verne’s male runners and four female runners completed the course in the top 100 runners out of the nine teams.

Senior Mario Martinez finished 35th with a time of 27:36.77, quickly followed by sophomore Samuel Johnny in 36th place with 27:42.60. Senior Damon Gomez later crossed the finish line in 80th place with 29:20.71. Sophomore Chris Arcos finished at 29:36.50 in 87th place. Junior Andrew Coupe finished 93rd in 29:47.47 seconds. Freshman Chance Griffin completed the race in 29:59.65, landing in 96th place.

The men’s team is currently in ninth place in SCIAC.

Sophomore Melissa Cerrillos led the women’s team, finishing at 24:22.25 in 12th place. Senior Kamalei Lee placed 46th in 26:33.39. Sophomore Rachael Dela Cruz crossed the finish line with a time of 27:35.37 in 71st place. Freshman Isabella Fernandez finished 85th in 28:12.92 seconds.

The women are in eighth place in SCIAC, ahead of Cal Lutheran.

Qualifying Leopards will compete next in the NCAA Regional Championships in Salem, Oregon, Nov. 12.

—Hannah Burton