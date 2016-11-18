Happenings

Choral Holiday Spectacular

The ULV Chamber Singers and Chorale will kick off the Christmas season with their Choral Holiday Spectacular at 6 p.m. Dec. 4 in Morgan Auditorium as part of the Sundays at the Morgan concert series. For more information call 909-448-4589.

Senior Art Exhibition

The art department will display the work of this year’s senior art majors through Dec. 6 to Dec. 16 in the Harris Art Gallery. The exhibition will showcase how the students’ time at ULV has influenced their artwork.

Student Poetry Recital

Students from the creative writing program will perform their poetry at 3 p.m. Dec. 6 in the Interfaith Chapel. Admission is free.

‘Christmas Caper’

The San Gabriel Repertory Theater’s “Dining Dramatically” melodrama dinner theater will present “A Christmas Caper” starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Southland Properties in Glendora. Additional shows will be throughout December at other locations. For more information call 909-643-4123.

‘Poets About Town’

As part of its Fourth Sundays series, the Claremont Public Library will present “Poets About Town,” an open mic event for all ages at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at the Claremont Public Library. Light refreshments will be provided and the order of readings will be on a first-come, first-served basis.For more information visit the claremontlibrary.org.

–Tyler Evains and Kendra Craighead