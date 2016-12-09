Main Menu

White-Smith named LaFetra College of Education dean

By Kathleen Arellano on December 9, 2016 in News
The College of Education and Organizational Leadership named Kimberly White-Smith as the new dean of the LaFetra College of Education. White-Smith began her career while she attended University of California, Berkeley, where she worked for a nonprofit organization that helped low income and minority students gain higher education. She has been an educator for most of her life and has collected a library ranging from children’s book from her days as an elementary teacher to textbooks from her college career. / photo by Kathleen Arellano

The College of Education and Organizational Leadership named Kimberly White-Smith as the new dean of the LaFetra College of Education. White-Smith began her career while she attended University of California, Berkeley, where she worked for a nonprofit organization that helped low income and minority students gain higher education. She has been an educator for most of her life and has collected a library ranging from children's book from her days as an elementary teacher to textbooks from her college career. / photo by Kathleen Arellano

