Fraternity crowns Ramos as annual Miss SAE

Joshua Bay

News Editor

Junior speech communication major Alyssa Ramos left the night victorious as the sixth annual Miss SAE Wednesday night in the Campus Center Ballroom.

Ramos was crowned by alumna Megan Keller, last year’s winner of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s pageant and philanthropic event, in front of an audience of more than 50 students. In addition to Ramos, the contestants included sophomore child development major Mandy Chavez, sophomore speech communication major Deborah Gonzalez, senior sociology major Jackie Perez and sophomore accounting major Sabrina Garza.

The pageant consisted of two judged portions: talent and question and answer. Perez began the talent portion with a comedy routine focused on jokes about growing up Hispanic.

“If you wanted Frosted Flakes, you had to get Corn Flakes and add sugar,” Perez said.

Chavez continued the talent portion by rapping to the Notorious B.I.G. song “Juicy” in a baby voice.

Gonzalez then performed a heartwarming ballad, emphasizing beforehand that it would be the first time she sang in public.

In a yellow tutu, Ramos impressed the audience with her ability to squat 10 times with Chavez on her back.

Garza ended the talent portion by playing a piece on the keyboard.

After a 15 minute intermission, contestants walked on stage wearing elegant gowns as the pageant transitioned to the question and answer portion.

Contestants were asked questions ranging from novels they recommend to their stance on political policies. However, the one question every contestant was asked was how their character traits represent a true woman.

Chavez responded to the question by highlighting her confidence and charisma.

“I’m definitely goofy and weird,” Chavez said. “I’m a people person, that’s just who I am.”

However, Gonzalez impressed the audience with her answer about supporting all women.

“A true woman is caring and compassionate,” Gonzalez said. “I’m a woman that doesn’t put other woman down.”

By the end of the night, $1,104 was raised through donations and ticket sales. Half of the profits went to the charity of Ramos’ choice, the Los Angeles LGBT Center, and the other half went to the charity of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity’s choice, Huerta del Valle Garden.

“It’s an honor to win Miss SAE,” Ramos said. “Thank you to the men of Sigma Alpha Epsilon.”

