Happenings

‘Nutcracker’

The Inland Pacific Ballet will perform “The Nut­cracker” through Dec. 18 at the Lewis Family Playhouse, Fox Performing Arts Center and Bridges Auditorium. Visit ipballet.org for more information.

‘A Time for Christmas’

Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater will present the new original play, “A Time for Christmas” through Dec. 24. For more information, visit candlelightpavilion.com.

Choral Holiday Spectacular

The ULV Chamber Singers and Chorale will kick-off the Christmas season with their Choral Holiday Spectacular at 6 p.m. Sunday at the La Verne Church of the Brethren as part of the Sundays at the Morgan concert series.

Senior Art Exhibition

The art department will display the work of this year’s senior art majors from Tuesday to Dec. 16 in the Harris Gallery. The exhibition is an all-day event, showing how the students’ time at the University of La Verne has influenced their artwork.

Student Poetry Recital

Students from the creative writing program will perform their poetry at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Interfaith Chapel.

West African Drum Show

Instructors Steve Biondo and Andres Espinoza will host a live performance of original drum and dance ensembles from West African culture at 8 p.m. Wednesday in Morgan Auditorium. For more information call 909-448-4589.

—Kendra Craighead, Tyler Evains