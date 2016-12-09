Happenings

‘Emblem and Artifice’

J. Jason Lazarus’ photo graphy exhibit “Emblem and Artifice: Withered Symbols of the War” will run through Dec. 16 in the Carlson Gallery. The uniquely printed photos are representative of the trauma from the Hiroshima bombing in Japan.

Senior Art Exhibition

The art department will display the work of this year’s senior art majors through Dec. 16 in the Harris Gallery.

The exhibition is an all-day event, showing how the students’ time at the University of La Verne has influenced their artwork.

Chamber Recital

The Chamber Singers will present their music recital from noon to 1 p.m. Dec. 16 in Morgan Auditorium.

‘Nutcracker’

The Inland Pacific Ballet will perform “The Nut­cracker” through Dec. 18 at the Lewis Family Playhouse, Fox Performing Arts Center and Bridges Auditorium. Visit ipballet.org for more information.

‘A Time for Christmas’

Candlelight Pavilion Dinner Theater will present the new original play, “A Time for Christmas” through Dec. 24. For more information, visit candlelightpavilion.com.

‘Ground’

Rose B. Simpson’s art exhibition, “Ground,” explores the past, present and future of Native American culture, from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday at the Pomona College Museum of Art. For more information email museuminfo@pomona.edu.

—Kendra Craighead, Tyler Evains