Jenkins interprets California railroads

Ben Jenkins, assistant professor and archivist, presents a summarized version of his dissertation Nov. 22 in the Wilson Library. In his lecture “The Octopus’s Garden,” Jenkins describes the octopus as an “idealized version of the railroad grasping a bunch of different sections of California” such as farmers, miners and transportation routes across the United States. Jenkins spoke about the history of California starting as early as 1769, the economic impact of citrus growth and railroads and how capitalists modified the landscape for the railways. The lecture was sponsored by the La Verne Academy. / photo by Meghan Attaway
