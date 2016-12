Leopard Scoreboard

At The Buzzer

Women’s Basketball, Nov. 19

La Verne – 43

Master’s – 87

Men’s Basketball, Nov. 22

Oglethorpe – 92

La Verne – 98

Women’s Basketball, Nov. 22

La Verne – 64

Antelope Valley – 90

Men’s Basketball, Nov 27

Wisconsin Lutheran – 72

La Verne – 84

Schedule

Friday

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving @ East Los Angeles College, all day

Men’s basketball vs. Wisconsin River Falls @ Redlands, 5 p.m.

Saturday

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving @ East Los Angeles College, all day

Men’s basketball vs. Trinity @ Redlands, 5 p.m.

Women’s basketball @ UC Santa Cruz, 6 p.m.

Sunday

Men’s and women’s swimming and diving @ East Los Angeles College, all day

Women’s basketball vs. Southern Oregon @ UC Santa Cruz, 2 p.m.

Men's Basketball Standings