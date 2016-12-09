On the Calendar

Winter Commencement

The University’s Winter Commencement will be Jan. 28 in the Sports Science and Athletics Pavilion. The ceremony schedule is as follow: 9:30 a.m. – College of Arts and Sciences; 1 p.m. – College of Business and Public Management; 4:30 p.m. – LaFetra College of Education at 4:30 p.m.

Multicultural Graduation

The Center for Multicultural Services will host its Multicultural Graduation Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 14 in the Sports Science and Athletics Pavilion. Cost of participation is $30.

Food Pantry

The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life has extended its food pantry donation collection to Dec. 12. Nonperishable food can be dropped off at collection boxes in the Interfaith Chapel and Hanawalt House.

Extended Library Hours

The Wilson Library is open 24 hours a day for finals until Dec. 17. Coffee and tea will be served every night at 11 p.m.

–Emily Lau