ULV stands up for DACA

President Devorah Lieberman and Provost Jonathan Reed addressed the University’s stance on the Trump administration’s lack of support for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA.

“The University of La Verne supports a diverse, respectful, and inclusive environment where students benefit from the life experiences and viewpoints of other students, faculty, staff and community members,” Lieberman and Reed said in an email sent to all students, faculty and staff. “Regardless of any changes that may be made to federal immigration policy, we will continue to provide a positive educational environment for all members of our learning community.”

In 2012 President Barack Obama started the DACA program to give undocumented students the ability to apply for work permits, social security numbers and driver’s licenses.

Although this email does not necessarily solve the problems DACA students may face in the course of time, it does point the University in a clear and appropriate direction. The students we sit next to in class or work with on campus are our friends, whether or not they have proper documentation.

Lieberman and Reed furthered their support by endorsing a letter by college and university presidents to national leaders in support of the DACA program and undocumented immigrant students.

“We are committed to the mission of the University of La Verne, which supports all our students as each pursues a quality education,” Lieberman and Reed said.

It is fantastic that the University is publicly supporting DACA students both at La Verne and nationwide. The DACA program not only gives a community of talented, young individuals who have been educated here a sense of belonging, but a valid reason to invest their futures in this country.