Making the Season Less Taxing

Now in its sixth year, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is again available at the University of La Verne for local, eligible taxpayers to receive free tax services.

The VITA program at La Verne is available on Saturdays from February 4 through April 8. All tax preparation services are provided from 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Cogley Building, 2180 Third St. in La Verne.

Scheduling an appointment time is strongly encouraged. While walk-ins are welcome, they will be served on a first-come, first-served basis.

People interested in additional information on the VITA program or seeking to make an appointment can call (909) 448-4028, or email VITA@laverne.edu.

What is VITA?

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) is an IRS‐sponsored community program that helps low -to- moderate-income (generally annual income is no greater than $54,000) families and individuals located in La Verne and surrounding communities.

What is the cost?

All volunteers are IRS certified and will assist with both e‐filing and paper filing at no cost to the taxpayer.

Hours?



Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Feb. 4 through April 8

How to make an appointment:

You can make an appointment by calling (909) 448‐4028, or by emailing us at VITA@laverne.edu. Walk‐ins will be accepted on a first‐come first serve basis.



What to bring to the first day of your appointment:

Proof of identity (such as a valid driver’s license or other government issued picture ID)

Social Security Cards for you, your spouse and dependents and/or a Social Security Number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration

Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) assignment letter for you, your spouse and dependents

Proof of foreign status, if applying for an ITIN

Birth dates for you, your spouse and dependents on the tax return

Wage and earning statement (s) Form W‐2, W‐2G, 1099‐R, from all employers

Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099)

A copy of last year’s federal and state returns if available

Bank routing numbers and account numbers for Direct Deposit

Total amount paid for daycare provider and the daycare provider’s tax identifying number (the provider’s Social Security Number or the provider’s business Employer Identification Number)

Tuition Expenses

Form 1095A – issued by the Marketplace if you purchased health care insurance through the Marketplace in 2014

– issued by the Marketplace if you purchased health care insurance through the Marketplace in 2014 Exemption Certificate Number (ECN) – issued by the Marketplace.

To file taxes electronically for a married couple filing joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.

Where is the VITA site located?

University of La Verne

Cogley Building

2180 Third Street, La Verne, CA 91750