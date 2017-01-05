Sundays at the Morgan: Lyndon Rochelle

Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium

With a groove that would make anyone get up and dance, the soulful touch of Lyndon Rochelle has been enlisted by many of today’s most unique artists. Born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, CA, Lyndon has performed all over the world, including at such notable events as the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony for President Barack Obama, Prince’s Welcome to America Tour, notable Jazz Festivals (North Sea, Newport, Umbria), live television performances (Tonight Shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jools Holland-BBC, the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel Live) and several European tours with Esperanza Spalding, James Tormé, RZA (Hip Hop Pioneer), Eric Darius (#1 on Billboards Contemporary Jazz Charts), De La Soul, Kamasi Washington, Post Modern JukeBox and most recently the debut CD with Brenna Whitaker released in 2016. For this performance, Lyndon brings his own band to delight us with the sounds of gospel and soul music. This concert will not only be a pleasure to the ears, but it promises to be a soulful and uplifting experience for everyone present.