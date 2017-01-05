What’s Happening at La Verne
Sherri Mylott Named VP of University Advancement
La Verne Agrees to Corporate Education Partnership With Honda
Promise Scholars Day Draws 380 Students
Dr. Jack Meek Named Vice President of NASPAA
Upcoming Events
January 5, 2017
Last Chance Regalia (Cap & Gown) Sale
Date: January 5, 2017 – 2:00 pm
Location: Campus Center, La Verne, CA 91750, USA
This is your last chance to purchase your cap & gown! Please remember to bring cash or check only! For more detailed information, please visit the Commencement website.
http://sites.laverne.edu/winter-commencement/
January 15, 2017
Sundays at the Morgan: Reed Gratz Band
Date: January 15, 2017 – 6:00 pm
Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium
Reed Gratz, pianist/composer/keyboardist and Professor of Music at La Verne, brings his band of world-class musicians to Morgan for an evening of Jazz, Latin, Urban, Funk, R&B, and wherever else they might go! Dr. Gratz has played with a long list of renowned musicians including Barbara Morrison, Herb Alpert, Bruce Hornsby, and Jeff Healey. He has been on the faculties of Leiden University, University of Innsbruck, Washington State University, Claremont McKenna College, and the Utrecht School of the Arts. The musicians who will play his compositions have performed, toured, and recorded with George Benson, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Prince, David Sanborn, Richie Kotzen, Natalie Cole, David Crosby and many others.
January 31, 2017
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Alma Martinez, “Luis VAlez’s Zoot Suit: Latinx Americana”
Date: January 31, 2017 – 12:00 pm
Location: President’s Dining Room
February 7, 2017
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Nikki Shipley, “Recent Research”
Date: February 7, 2017 – 12:00 pm
Location: President’s Dining Room
February 12, 2017
Sundays at the Morgan: Lyndon Rochelle
Date: February 12, 2017 – 6:00 pm
Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium
With a groove that would make anyone get up and dance, the soulful touch of Lyndon Rochelle has been enlisted by many of today’s most unique artists. Born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, CA, Lyndon has performed all over the world, including at such notable events as the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony for President Barack Obama, Prince’s Welcome to America Tour, notable Jazz Festivals (North Sea, Newport, Umbria), live television performances (Tonight Shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jools Holland-BBC, the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel Live) and several European tours with Esperanza Spalding, James Tormé, RZA (Hip Hop Pioneer), Eric Darius (#1 on Billboards Contemporary Jazz Charts), De La Soul, Kamasi Washington, Post Modern JukeBox and most recently the debut CD with Brenna Whitaker released in 2016. For this performance, Lyndon brings his own band to delight us with the sounds of gospel and soul music. This concert will not only be a pleasure to the ears, but it promises to be a soulful and uplifting experience for everyone present.
February 14, 2017
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Astrid Keel, “Recent Research”
Date: February 14, 2017 – 12:00 pm
Location: President’s Dining Room