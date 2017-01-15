What’s Happening at La Verne
Sherri Mylott Named VP of University Advancement
La Verne Agrees to Corporate Education Partnership With Honda
Promise Scholars Day Draws 380 Students
Dr. Jack Meek Named Vice President of NASPAA
Upcoming Events
January 15, 2017
Sundays at the Morgan: Reed Gratz Band
Date: January 15, 2017 – 6:00 pm
Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium
Reed Gratz, pianist/composer/keyboardist and Professor of Music at La Verne, brings his band of world-class musicians to Morgan for an evening of Jazz, Latin, Urban, Funk, R&B, and wherever else they might go! Dr. Gratz has played with a long list of renowned musicians including Barbara Morrison, Herb Alpert, Bruce Hornsby, and Jeff Healey. He has been on the faculties of Leiden University, University of Innsbruck, Washington State University, Claremont McKenna College, and the Utrecht School of the Arts. The musicians who will play his compositions have performed, toured, and recorded with George Benson, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Prince, David Sanborn, Richie Kotzen, Natalie Cole, David Crosby and many others.
January 16, 2017
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service
Date: January 16, 2017 – 8:00 am
Location: Sneaky Park, La Verne, CA 91750, USA
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. helped to transform a nation by harnessing the assets of communities to confront the deep racial divisions of the time through non-violent direct action. His life and legacy continue to inspire us to act and be bold against injustice and to be inclusive in our words and deeds.
Through the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the University of La Verne seeks to recommit itself to its own mission and invite students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members to honor the legacy of service and community that inspired King and so many others by being of service to surrounding communities in the Inland Empire. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President’s national call to service initiative. It calls for Americans from all walks of life to work together to provide solutions to our most pressing national problems.
Register at Laverne.edu/mlk2017
January 31, 2017
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Alma Martinez, “Luis VAlez’s Zoot Suit: Latinx Americana”
Date: January 31, 2017 – 12:00 pm
Location: President’s Dining Room
February 7, 2017
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Nikki Shipley, “Recent Research”
Date: February 7, 2017 – 12:00 pm
Location: President’s Dining Room
February 12, 2017
Sundays at the Morgan: Lyndon Rochelle
Date: February 12, 2017 – 6:00 pm
Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium
With a groove that would make anyone get up and dance, the soulful touch of Lyndon Rochelle has been enlisted by many of today’s most unique artists. Born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, CA, Lyndon has performed all over the world, including at such notable events as the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony for President Barack Obama, Prince’s Welcome to America Tour, notable Jazz Festivals (North Sea, Newport, Umbria), live television performances (Tonight Shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jools Holland-BBC, the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel Live) and several European tours with Esperanza Spalding, James Tormé, RZA (Hip Hop Pioneer), Eric Darius (#1 on Billboards Contemporary Jazz Charts), De La Soul, Kamasi Washington, Post Modern JukeBox and most recently the debut CD with Brenna Whitaker released in 2016. For this performance, Lyndon brings his own band to delight us with the sounds of gospel and soul music. This concert will not only be a pleasure to the ears, but it promises to be a soulful and uplifting experience for everyone present.
February 14, 2017
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Astrid Keel, “Recent Research”
Date: February 14, 2017 – 12:00 pm
Location: President’s Dining Room