Thu

January 5, 2017

2:00 pm
Last Chance Regalia (Cap & Gown) Sale

Date: January 5, 2017 – 2:00 pm

Location: Campus Center, La Verne, CA 91750, USA

This is your last chance to purchase your cap & gown! Please remember to bring cash or check only! For more detailed information, please visit the Commencement website.

http://sites.laverne.edu/winter-commencement/

Sun

January 15, 2017

6:00 pm
Sundays at the Morgan: Reed Gratz Band

Date: January 15, 2017 – 6:00 pm

Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium

Reed Gratz, pianist/composer/keyboardist and Professor of Music at La Verne, brings his band of world-class musicians to Morgan for an evening of Jazz, Latin, Urban, Funk, R&B, and wherever else they might go! Dr. Gratz has played with a long list of renowned musicians including Barbara Morrison, Herb Alpert, Bruce Hornsby, and Jeff Healey. He has been on the faculties of Leiden University, University of Innsbruck, Washington State University, Claremont McKenna College, and the Utrecht School of the Arts. The musicians who will play his compositions have performed, toured, and recorded with George Benson, Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Prince, David Sanborn, Richie Kotzen, Natalie Cole, David Crosby and many others.

Tue

January 31, 2017

12:00 pm
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Alma Martinez, “Luis VAlez’s Zoot Suit: Latinx Americana”

Date: January 31, 2017 – 12:00 pm

Location: President’s Dining Room

Tue

February 7, 2017

12:00 pm
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Nikki Shipley, “Recent Research”

Date: February 7, 2017 – 12:00 pm

Location: President’s Dining Room

Sun

February 12, 2017

6:00 pm
Sundays at the Morgan: Lyndon Rochelle

Date: February 12, 2017 – 6:00 pm

Location: Ann & Steve Morgan Auditorium

With a groove that would make anyone get up and dance, the soulful touch of Lyndon Rochelle has been enlisted by many of today’s most unique artists. Born and raised in the city of Los Angeles, CA, Lyndon has performed all over the world, including at such notable events as the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony for President Barack Obama, Prince’s Welcome to America Tour, notable Jazz Festivals (North Sea, Newport, Umbria), live television performances (Tonight Shows with Jay Leno, David Letterman, Jools Holland-BBC, the Daily Show with Jon Stewart and Jimmy Kimmel Live) and several European tours with Esperanza Spalding, James Tormé, RZA (Hip Hop Pioneer), Eric Darius (#1 on Billboards Contemporary Jazz Charts), De La Soul, Kamasi Washington, Post Modern JukeBox and most recently the debut CD with Brenna Whitaker released in 2016. For this performance, Lyndon brings his own band to delight us with the sounds of gospel and soul music. This concert will not only be a pleasure to the ears, but it promises to be a soulful and uplifting experience for everyone present.

Tue

February 14, 2017

12:00 pm
La Verne Academy Lecture Series: Astrid Keel, “Recent Research”

Date: February 14, 2017 – 12:00 pm

Location: President’s Dining Room

