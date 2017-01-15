Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Location: Sneaky Park, La Verne, CA 91750, USA

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. helped to transform a nation by harnessing the assets of communities to confront the deep racial divisions of the time through non-violent direct action. His life and legacy continue to inspire us to act and be bold against injustice and to be inclusive in our words and deeds.

Through the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service, the University of La Verne seeks to recommit itself to its own mission and invite students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members to honor the legacy of service and community that inspired King and so many others by being of service to surrounding communities in the Inland Empire. The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service is a part of United We Serve, the President’s national call to service initiative. It calls for Americans from all walks of life to work together to provide solutions to our most pressing national problems.

